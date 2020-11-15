1/1
Louise W. Doane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise W. (Wulfert) Doane, 84, of Medway passed away October 28, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Westborough. She was the beloved wife of David A. Doane for 55 years. She was also the devoted mother of Timothy D. Doane and a resident of Medway for over 50 years. Louise is survived by her husband, David A. and her son, Timothy D. and his wife Melinda I. Doane of Safety Harbor, Florida; her brother, Carl H. Wulfert of Central Square, New York, and loving nieces and nephews and cousins. Additionally, she is survived by many dear friends, some of which she knew for almost her entire life. A complete obituary and arrangements may be found at www.bumafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved