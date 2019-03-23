Home

POWERED BY

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Hopedale St.
Hopedale, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucio Vendetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucio P. Vendetti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucio P. Vendetti Obituary
Lucio P. Vendetti, 94, of Hopedale, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Countryside Healthcare in Milford. He was the husband of the late Rosemary E. (Demoe) Vendetti who passed away in 2003. He was a graduate of Milford High School class of 1942. He was a World War II Army veteran. He was a self-employed carpenter in the Hopedale and Milford area for many years and retired in 1990. He was a member of the Milford Italian Veterans and Hopedale Country Club. He was an avid bocce player and golfer. He is survived by his children, Michael Vendetti of Haines City FL, Kathleen Vendetti of Bloomfield CT, Cheril Vendetti of Long Beach CA., his longtime companion Joanne Roleau, three grandchildren, Adrianne Hodges, Stephanie Thomas and Sophia. He was predeceased by his son David Vendetti. The funeral will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Church on Hopedale St. Hopedale MA. The burial will follow in the Hopedale Village Cemetery in Hopedale. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 P.M. Please visit us at | www.con sigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now