Lucio P. Vendetti, 94, of Hopedale, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Countryside Healthcare in Milford. He was the husband of the late Rosemary E. (Demoe) Vendetti who passed away in 2003. He was a graduate of Milford High School class of 1942. He was a World War II Army veteran. He was a self-employed carpenter in the Hopedale and Milford area for many years and retired in 1990. He was a member of the Milford Italian Veterans and Hopedale Country Club. He was an avid bocce player and golfer. He is survived by his children, Michael Vendetti of Haines City FL, Kathleen Vendetti of Bloomfield CT, Cheril Vendetti of Long Beach CA., his longtime companion Joanne Roleau, three grandchildren, Adrianne Hodges, Stephanie Thomas and Sophia. He was predeceased by his son David Vendetti. The funeral will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Church on Hopedale St. Hopedale MA. The burial will follow in the Hopedale Village Cemetery in Hopedale. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 P.M. Please visit us at | www.con sigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019