Lucy A. (DeCapua) Hajjar, 93, of Milford, passed away June 18, 2019 at her home, with her two daughters by her side. Lucy was born in Milford, the daughter of Michele and Maria (Candelora) DeCapua, and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was also a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, and member of the Sacred Heart Womens Club. She was a graduate of Milford High School class of 1943. While in High School, she worked as an assistant to a Milford attorney, and aspired to become a stenographer. After graduating high school, Lucy became a mens shoe stitcher at Milford Shoe. She continued to work there, while raising 3 children, with her now deceased ex-husband, William A Hajjar. For years, she worked at Hajjars Carpet Center as the saleswoman, book keeper, hand binder, fringer, and all-around woman behind the scene. Later in life, she went to work at Kidde- Fenwal as a solderer, and retired from there in 1995. Lucy worked hard all her life, but what gave her joy was basking in the sun, baking and cooking for others, playing bocce (where she was aces at banking the ball), spending hours on word search puzzles, and watching game shows. After retirement, she enjoyed bus trips to plays and Foxwoods. But what gave her the most joy, was to be surrounded by her family and friends. Lucy was preceded in death by her son, William Billy A Hajjar, Jr. She is survived by 2 daughters, Linda Hajjar of Austin, TX and her wife Debra Gray, Christine (Hajjar) Marshall of Sherrill, NY and her husband Paul Marshall. She also leaves 3 grandchildren, Andrew Hajjar of Brooklyn, NY, Sarah Marshall of Austin, TX, and William Billy Marshall and his wife Dana, of Mechanicsburg, PA. Along with 4 foster great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Mitchell, Zachary, and Dean, all of Mechanicsburg, PA. Lucy also leaves her beloved Al Lanzetta of Milford, MA. Her love and friend. Her funeral will be held from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milord, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow her burial at the Bell Tower Room, at Sacred Heart Church. Visiting hours will be held on Friday evening from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name, to the Hospice of your choice, so that others can pass with the same dignity as she was afforded. Please visit www.consigli ruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 20, 2019