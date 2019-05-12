|
Lucy F Kiley, 97, of Hopedale passed away Sunday May 5th after a period of declining health. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Lantella) Bibbo and wife of the late Elmer J. Kiley who died in 1986. Mrs. Kiley was the Assistant Treasurer/Tax Collector for the Town of Ashland for many years retiring in 1983. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Burke Automotive in Ashland. She was president of the Ashland American Legion Ladies Aux. in 1973 and served on the VFW Ladies Aux. Lucy was an active member of St. Cecilias Church in Ashland and was a gifted artist who enjoyed painting. She is survived by four children; Paul Kiley of Hudson; Richard Kiley of Auburn, NH; Judith Belcher of Milford; and Luanne Kiley of S. Yarmouth, MA; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Stephen Kiley, and sister of the late Ann Bibbo, and Pasquale, Joseph, and John Bibbo. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday May 17th at 9:00am in St. Cecilias Church, 54 Esty St. Ashland with urn burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Hopedale Fire Dept. 40 Dutcher Street, Hopedale, MA 01747 www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 12, 2019