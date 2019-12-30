|
Lucy S. (Gulino) Malia, 90, of Uxbridge, passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2019 at the Harrington Hubbard Hospital in Webster, Mass. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Malia who passed away in 1989. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Mauro and Louisa (Grillo) Gulino and lived in Milford before moving to Uxbridge. She was educated in the Milford schools. Mrs. Malia retired in 1986 from the former Telecron Company in Ashland where she was employed as a spot welder. She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and a member of the St. Michaels Women's Club in Mendon, MA. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann O'Day and Lucille ODay both of Uxbridge, two step sons James Malia of Bellingham and Daniel Malia of Douglas, four grandchildren, Sean, Melissa, Josh and April and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank Gulino, Salvatore Gulino, Fortunato Gulino, Anthony Gulino, Joseph Gulino, Robert Gulino and one sister Ann Francis Hill. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday January 3, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. The burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Medway Rd., Milford, MA. A calling hour will be held will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 https://act.alz.org/donate Please visit www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 30, 2019