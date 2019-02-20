Home

Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
187 Hopedale St.
Hopedale, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hopedale Village Cemetery
Mendon St., Rte. 16,
Hopedale, MA
View Map
Ludovico E. Ambrogi


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ludovico E. Ambrogi Obituary
Ludovico E. "Chick" Ambrogi, 83, of Hopedale passed away on Sunday, February, 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Ruth M. (Downey) Ambrogi who died in 2006. Ludovico owned and operated Northbridge Salvage Company as a mechanic and car dealer before retiring in 2005. He was born October 12, 1935 in Milford the son of the late Ludovico and Rose (Monzioni) Ambrogi. He was a graduate of Hopedale High School class of 1954 and was a U.S. National Guard Army Veteran. Ludovico enjoyed woodworking and home improvement. He is survived by his children, James D. Ambrogi of Barre and Lisa M. Ambrogi also of Hopedale; 4 brothers, and 1 sister, as well as 4 grandchildren Jameson, Madison, Roman, and Ellison. Visiting hours will be held Fri. Feb. 22, 2019 from 4-6 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale. Burial will follow with Full Military Honors in Hopedale Village Cemetery, Mendon St., Rte. 16, Hopedale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale, MA 01747. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019
