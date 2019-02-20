|
Ludovico E. "Chick" Ambrogi, 83, of Hopedale passed away on Sunday, February, 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Ruth M. (Downey) Ambrogi who died in 2006. Ludovico owned and operated Northbridge Salvage Company as a mechanic and car dealer before retiring in 2005. He was born October 12, 1935 in Milford the son of the late Ludovico and Rose (Monzioni) Ambrogi. He was a graduate of Hopedale High School class of 1954 and was a U.S. National Guard Army Veteran. Ludovico enjoyed woodworking and home improvement. He is survived by his children, James D. Ambrogi of Barre and Lisa M. Ambrogi also of Hopedale; 4 brothers, and 1 sister, as well as 4 grandchildren Jameson, Madison, Roman, and Ellison. Visiting hours will be held Fri. Feb. 22, 2019 from 4-6 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale. Burial will follow with Full Military Honors in Hopedale Village Cemetery, Mendon St., Rte. 16, Hopedale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale, MA 01747. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019