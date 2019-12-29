Home

M. Norma Pegoraro Obituary
M. Norma (Nonni) Pegoraro left this Earth on December 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Nazzareno & Teresa Nobilini. She was predeceased by her husband Louis J. Pegoraro and son Mark S. Pegoraro. She was the sister of the late Lea Molinari, Reno Nobilini, Armando Nobilini, Ugo Nobilini and Bruno Nobilini. She is survived by her son Gary Pegoraro and his wife Kellie of Franklin, Ma and her daughter-in-law Janet Pegoraro of Ashland, MA, four grandchildren; Jenna Wagner and her husband Chad, Kacie Pegoraro, Matthew Pegoraro and his wife Christen, Emily Reznick and her husband Steve, three great-grandchildren; Finley Anne Wagner, Arden Mark Wagner and Porter Ash Pegoraro. A graduate of the Framingham School System, Middlesex Gibb School of Business and French School of Design, Norma also attended Wilfred Academy, B.U. and Mass Bay College. She worked for the U.S. Ordinance Dept. as a classification analyst for many years. Later an accountant for the Framingham National Bank she ultimately worked of the family business, Ned Nobilini & Sons Roofing Company until her retirement. Her greatest passion in life was time enjoyed with her family. Norma loved doing crafts, golfing, dancing and walking. She was a past member of the St. Tarcisius Golden Rays, Catholic Womens Club and Callahan Senior Center. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of the Celebration of her life will be held at St Tarcisius Church, Framingham at 10:30 AM January 4, 2019 followed by burial at St Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham. The family is asking that donations be made in her memory to Bethany Health Care Center, c/o Sister Jacquelyn McCarthy, C.S.J., 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019
