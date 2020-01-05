|
Mara L. Lage, 34, of Milford, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born in Chaves, Portugal, she was the daughter of Maria D. (Santos) Lage, and the late Armando P. Lage. Mara was a graduate of Milford High School, class of 2003 and has worked at Murphy Insurance Company for 11 years. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Kayla M. Dias, her brother, Patrick A. Lage, her oldest friend and godmother to her daughter, Nancy Lucas, her dear friend and caregiver, Nancy Dias, many aunts, uncles, cousins, her wonderful group of close girlfriends who were more like sisters to her, and the entire #TeamMara family. Mara's most cherished gift was her daughter, Kayla. She loved spending time with her whether it be alone, with their family and friends, or on the cheer mat as her coach. Mara will be remembered by her loved ones for her kindness. She made it her goal to make everyone feel special, included, and loved. She always took it upon herself to plan the birthday celebrations of all of her friends. She lit up the room with her smile, got everyone laughing with her infectious giggle, and brought joy to all who loved her with her special wave "hello." Her courage, strength, and self-lessness remained until the very end. Her main concern was always the well-being of her daughter, family, and friends throughout her battle. Mara will forever be missed, but left a mark on everyone she met. Mara and her family were incredibly thankful for her dedicated friends and caregivers throughout her diagnosis, including her nurse, Mindy, and the entire staff at the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Womans Cancer Center at Milford Regional Medical Center. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, Winter Street, Milford, MA at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Monday evening from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Kayla Dias, c/o Lisa Morais, Milford Federal Bank, 246 Main St., Milford, MA 01757 Please visit www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020