Marcia F. DeFanti of Millis, died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Norwood Hospital. She was 86 years old. Marcia was the beloved wife of the late F. Richard DeFanti, and the daughter of the late Warren and Enid (McClare) McLeod. She was the proud mother of Karen Mortimer of Millis, Anita Sadek-Lappen and her husband Woody of Millis, Edward Ed R. DeFanti and his wife Kathleen of Norton and David W. DeFanti and his wife Susan of TX. She was also the doting Grandmother of Kelsey Mortimer, Sharif Sadek, and Elizabeth, Sarah, Amelia, and Abigail DeFanti. There will be a private burial for the family in the co- ming days and a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be announ- ced after the public gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marcias name may be made to the Friends of Millis Council on Aging at 900 Main Street, Millis, MA 02054, or to the Purrfect Cat Shelter, at https://www.purrfectcatshelter.org/onlinedonations..
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020