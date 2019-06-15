|
|
Margaret D. (Hemby) Shuker, 79, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Timothy Daniels House, Holliston, MA. Born in Rocky Mount, NC on July 21, 1939, she is the daughter of the late Adrian Hemby and Mary Louise (Gregory) Sanford and her husband, Eliot Sanford. She is the loving mother of Laura A. McMorrow and her husband, Kevin of Alstead, NH, Paul R. Shuker and his partner Corrine Daly of Millis, MA, and Donna L. Dunn and her husband, Robert of Belllingham, MA. She leaves her daughter-in-law Patricia Shuker of Millis, MA. She leaves her cherished 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is the sister of the late Kathleen Bleiler. She was a resident of Bellingham and formerly of Millis. Margaret worked as a home care caregiver, she also worked at Wrentham State School and was head of housekeeping for many hotel chains. The family gratefully appreciates all the care and kindness given at the Timothy Daniels House for the past three years. She loved her animals. Devoted to her family she will be greatly missed. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 7:00PM at CARTIERS FUNRAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 5PM to 7PM prior to service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Ann Hovsepian, c/o Timothy Daniels House, 84 Elm St., Holliston, MA 01746 would be appreciated. To sign guest book visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 15, 2019