|
|
Mrs. Margaret E. (McBride) Graves, 93, of Milford MA, died Monday (November 25, 2019) at Countryside Healthcare of Milford. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Graves. Mrs. Graves was born in Springfield MO, the daughter of the late David J. McBride and the late Leona R. (LeClair) McBride Coberly. She was first employed as a hairstylist and also as a waitress. Later in life she became an accomplished artist and was successful in selling her paintings. She had resided in Escondido CA for about ten years and then moved back to Massachusetts. She is survived by her 2 Daughters: Geraldine A., wife of Thomas J. Roche of South Yarmouth MA and Patricia M. Fabing of Golletta CA; her Grandson: Thomas J. Roche Jr. and his wife Karen of Mendon MA; her Granddaughter: Debora A., wife of Steven Covino of Hopedale MA; her 9 Great Grandchildren; also her Great Great Granddaughter. Mrs. Graves was the mother of the late David L. Graves, who died in 2001 and the grandmother of the late Karen E. Roche, who died in 2012. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. A Private Funeral Service will be held at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA at the convenience of the family. Visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. Memorial donations may be made to The , Massachusetts Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019