Margaret M. "Peg" (Whiteley) DeAcetis, 90, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Frank A. DeAcetis. Born in Boston, MA on June 19, 1929 the daughter of the late Frank S. and Margaret T. (Sculley) Whiteley. She is the loving mother of Paul F. DeAcetis and his fianc, Rhonda Carlson of Bellingham, MA and the late Roberta "Bobbi" DeAcetis. Arrangements are incomplete at this time under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA 02019. For complete obituary, updates and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneral home.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020