Margaret M. "Peg" (Whiteley) DeAcetis, 90, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Frank A. DeAcetis. Born in Boston, MA on June 19, 1929 the daughter of the late Frank S. and Margaret T. (Sculley) Whiteley. She is the loving mother of Paul F. DeAcetis and his fiance, Rhonda Carlson of Bellingham, MA, and the late Roberta "Bobbi" DeAcetis. Funeral will be held on Friday, September 18th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptist Cemetery. Social Distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing required. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary, and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
.