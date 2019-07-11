|
Margaret M. Peggy Quirk., 95, of Medway, died Tuesday, June 9, 2019 at the Lydia Taft House in Uxbridge. Born in Lowell on June 3, 1924, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Margaret (Riordan) Quirk. Peggy was a lifelong resident of Medway. She graduated from Medway High School in 1942 and the former South Middlesex Secretarial School in Framingham. Before her retirement in 1987, she worked as a legal secretary for Attorney Joseph Gattoni in Milford for 15 years. Peggy was former member of the Catholic Daughters Court St. Joseph in Medway. She was the sister of the late James D. Quirk and is survived by her cousin John Kennedy and his wife Patricia of Uxbridge. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, July 13 at 9 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 11, 2019