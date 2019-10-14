Home

Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Margaret M. Spelios Obituary
Margaret (Peg) M. Spelios passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Boston she was the daughter of the late John and Agnes (Welch) OToole and wife of the late James Spelios who died in 1989. She is survived by 3 children: Jim Spelios III of Orlando, FL, Susan Spelios of Cos Cob, CT, and Carol Cooney and her husband John Cooney III of Northbridge, MA, and a grand-daughter Rianne Cooney. She is also survived by her brother Patrick OToole of Newton, MA and several nieces and nephews. Peg was predeceased by her brothers Jack and Frank and her sister Mary. Peg was born and raised in South Boston and raised in Dorchester. As the oldest of 5 children, she helped raise her brothers and sister and made many good friends in the neighborhood. Peg worked for many years in the accounts payable office at Sears, but her main love in life was her family. She focused all of her time and energy into making a warm and friendly home where visitors were always welcome. After successfully raising 3 children of her own, later in life, she found great pleasure in visiting with friends and family and spending as much time as possible with her grand-daughter. A funeral service will be held Saturday Oct. 19th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 10:00-11:00am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 14, 2019
