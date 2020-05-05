|
Margery A. (York) Burke, 87, died Friday, May 1, with her family by her side, at Countryside Health Care, in Milford. She leaves a son, Robert Burke, of Hopedale, two daughters; Carol Happel and her husband Tom, of Cocoa, FL, and Christine Nichols and her husband David, of S. Grafton and a grandson, Alden Nichols. She was predeceased by her partner, Joseph Nunziato, in 2006. The only child of Earl and Ruth (Russell) York, she was born August 21, 1932 in Acushnet. Following graduation from Fairhaven High School, Margery went to Boston to attend school to become an X-Ray technician. While she worked briefly in Boston, she worked for more than 30 years at Milford Hospital while raising her family in Hopedale. After retiring in the early 2000's, she returned to Fairhaven, then came back to the area in 2015. Book Club and reading were among Margery's favorite activities. She loved the beach, shoes and beautiful clothes. Family vacations at the Von Trapp Family Lodge were enjoyed for many years, as were visits to her daughter in Florida. She really loved movies and movie stars. Margery was a friend of the Hopedale Unitarian Church and a member of the Fairhaven Unitarian Church where she enjoyed participating in the women's group. Church services and burial in Riverside Cemetery, Fairhaven will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville is assisting the family during this time. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 5, 2020