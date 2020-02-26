|
Margo Elaine (Terrio) Stonionis, of East Falmouth, quietly passed away at her home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was 75 years young. Born and raised in Newton, she moved to Norfolk upon marrying her devoted and loving husband of 39 years, Stanley Stonionis. There, they blended their family together as one and raised their 5 children together before retiring full time to Cape Cod. A tireless worker, Margo worked for over 10 years for the Marriott Corporation out of their Boston Marriott Newton facility before going to work as a social worker/case manager assisting dozens of children in need of a stable home, working for both Family and Community Partnerships' (FCP) and then You, Inc. before retiring. Upon retirement, Margo loved to host family and friends on Papas boat as well as hosting her children and spouses, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren at their Cape house. Margo is preceded by her father Joseph Terrio of Somerset and her mother Margaret (Grant) Terrio of Newton. She is survived by her husband Stanley; her daughter Jamie (Brown) Sharpe and her husband Paul of Franklin; her son Robert J. Brown, Jr. and his wife Tiffany (Awalt) of Foxboro; her step son Chris Stonionis and his wife Regina (Demorais) of Bourne; her son Shawn M. Brown and his wife Heather (Carlton) of Barnstable; and her step son Michael Stonionis of Danville, Kentucky. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, March 1 from 3 | 6 p.m. and Monday, March 2 from 10 | 11 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) followed by a funeral service. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. In lieu of flowers, Margos family request that donations be made in her memory to the Southcoast Health Group at https://www.southcoast.org/philanthropy/tribute-gifts/
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020