Margretha J.B. (van Geldere) Lumi, 82, of Milford passed away on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the wife of Ronald H. R. Lumi. Mrs. Lumi was born Dec. 19, 1936 in Malang, Indonesia the daughter of the late Johannes and Johanna (Paat) van Geldere. Margretha was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She and her husband celebrated 61 years of marriage on October 28th. They enjoyed their time together traveling on 68 cruises through the years. Additionally, she enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, and her nightly TV game show, Wheel of Fortune. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her husband Ronald, she is survived by her children, Conny Rotatori of Auburn, Linda OConnor of Milford and James Lumi and his wife Jennifer of TN, 4 granddaughters, Tiffany, Hilary, Brenda and Brittany and 2 great grandsons, Blake and Jesse. She was predeceased by her sons-in-law, Kenneth Rotatori and Matthew OConnor, and her 5 siblings. Visiting hours will be held on Wed. Nov. 6, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the BUMA SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019 at 11 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019