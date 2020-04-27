|
Marguerite Mary (Bonina) Pomponio, 90 , of Milford and N. Ft. Myers, FL, passed away on April 24, 2020. Marguerite would have celebrated her 91st birthday on April 30. Marguerite attended Milford Public Schools and Elizabeth Otis Hair Design School working as a hairdresser until she had children. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life. Marge loved to cook and bake, especially traditional Italian food and cookies. Sunday dinners around her dining room table were memorable events. Her Friday pizza nights were legendary. Marge loved sitting at the Tuesday night Milford Band Concerts listening to her husband Ed play trumpet. She spent many happy years living in Florida, where she loved to cook for and entertain her friends and neighbors, especially her good friend Liz Melpanigano. Marge and her husband could be found sitting on their porch reading books every afternoon. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Milford and St. Francis Xavier Church in Ft. Myers, FL. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward V. Pomponio, who passed away in 2017. She was the daughter of Biagio and Bellonia C. (Manguso) Bonina. Marguerite is survived by her children, Beth Russo and her husband Arthur of Milford, Deborah (Porfirio) Harder of Milford, Donna Pomponio of Provincetown and Edward Pomponio and his wife Paula of Milford, her sisters Jean (Bonina) Dauphinee and Evelyn Bonina of Sutton, grandchildren Shawn Metcalf and his wife Sharon, Damian Russo and his wife Angela, Gabriela (Porfirio) Harder, Jill (Pomponio) Baker and her husband Darrell, Jared Pomponio and his wife Irish, Isabella Pomponio, her great grandchildren Travis Metcalf, Justin Metcalf, Gavin Metcalf, Autumn Pomponio, Honor Russo and Damian Russo, many nieces and nephews and good friends and former neighbors Anna, Yvonne and Maryellen. She was predeceased by grandchildren Cristiano Porfirio and Marci Lyn Metcalf and her brothers Biagio Bonina, Thomas Bonina and her sister Anna Sebastian. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Genesis of Milford for their support and loving care for the last nine months and to Seasons Hospice Palliative Care and her hospice nurse Brandy for their compassionate care. Donations can be made to The Greater Boston Food Bank. www.my.gbfb.org Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, funeral services will be held privately with her family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St Milford, MA. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 27, 2020