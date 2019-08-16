|
Maria Luisa DaCruz Pinto Braza, 82, of Milford, passed away at home on August 14, 2019 after a brave and courageous battle. She was the beloved wife of Jose F. Braza for over 50 years. She was born in Donoes, Montalagre, Portugal, daughter of the late Jose Pinto and Herminia (Dacruz) Pinto and came to the United States in 1967. She worked at Porter Shoe, Drapers, Data General and Waters Corporation before retiring in 2002. She was a long time and devoted communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford. In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Paul, husband of Susan (Resendes) Braza, of Milford, Loriann Braza and her fianc David Brutsch, of Milford, Gina Braza and her husband, Ali Alavi, of Boston, Lisa and her husband Frederico Carneiro, of Hopedale, and David Braza and his longtime partner, Kristin Small, of Upton; ten grandchildren, Matthew Pallaria, Andrew Pallaria, Thomas Pallaria, Melissa Braza, Brianna Braza, Justin Braza, Isabella Carneiro, Luke Carneiro, Sofia Carneiro and Julianna Carnerio; three brothers Bento Pinto of Mendon, Manuel Pinto of Milford, Antonio DaCruz -Pinto of Sao Paulo Brazil; one sister, Herminia Costa of Milford. She was predeceased by one brother, Jose Da Cruz | Pinto, and three sisters, Ana Maria Rosa, Custodia Da Cruz | Pinto and Maria Das Neves Costa. Maria was a woman of love, care, faith and integrity. She was happiest when caring and cooking for her family and friends and any animal that crossed her path, attending church, tending to her garden, shopping and occasionally visiting the casino. She had the biggest heart and supported many causes. She will be sadly missed by her husband, children, their spouses, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, family and friends. The funeral will be held, Monday, August 19, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from the Consigli- Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford, Massachusetts. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Mary of Assumption Church, Winter Street, Milford. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Interior Renovation Fund of St. Marys of the Assumption Church, 27 Pearl Street, Milford, Massachusetts 01757. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019