Maribelle Sanborn) Heno, 91, of Franklin died November 5, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Floyd V. Heno who died in 2018. Born in Thetford, Vermont, January 20, 1928, the daughter of the late Harley and Pearl (Scribner) Sanborn, Mrs. Heno had lived in Franklin since 1955. A homemaker, Maribelle had been a member of the Ladies Aide Group of the First Baptist Church of Bellingham, she had also enjoyed going to the Franklin WMCA, baking, gardening and sharing time with her family. She is survived by her children, Susan Griffin and her husband Roger of Franklin, Vernon Heno and his wife Laurie of Franklin, Esther Capoccia and her husband Tony of Bellingham, Heidi Mahr and her husband Jeff and Steven Heno of Franklin. She was the last of her eight siblings. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Wilcox Cemetery, Bellingham Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00-1:p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the , ATTN: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019