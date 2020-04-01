|
Marie C. Smith, 91, of Milford, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Countryside Healthcare of Milford. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Hugh F. and Catherine (Birmingham) Smith. Marie attended Milford schools and was employed for many years at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. She was later employed at the Medway country Manor in Medway. She is survived by her nieces, Rita Lafrancois and her husband Norman of Hopedale, Veronica (Smith) Farrell and her husband Frederick and Mary Smith all of Milford. She also leaves several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Hugh F. Smith Jr., and two aunts, Mary Smith and Marguerite Smith. The funeral and calling hours will be private and under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford Ma. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020