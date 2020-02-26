Home

Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Marie J. Grady Obituary
Marie J. (Stoico) Grady, 88, of Milford, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Joseph and America (Lucciarini) Stoico and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1948. Marie was employed as a legal secretary in the Milford area for many years. She is survived by her children, Michael Grady and his wife Michelle of Brookfield CT, Timothy Grady and his wife Jessica of Hong Kong, one sister Joanne and her husband David Bird of Milford, five grandchildren, Michael Jr., Morgan, Ean, Mia and Elia, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two granddaughters, Annmarie Grady and Ava Grady, two brothers Joseph Stoico and Robert Stoico. The funeral will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Center 20 Prospect St. Milford MA 01757. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020
