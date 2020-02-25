|
|
Marie M. "Kelly" (Kahlenbeck) Stockton, 70, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center with family and friends by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Ernest P. Stockton. She is the loving mother of Ernest R. Stockton of Bellingham, the late Eric L. Stockton, and foster son Don Cadarette of Bellingham. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 28th at 7:00PM at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 5PM to 7PM prior to service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be sent to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome. com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020