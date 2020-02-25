Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Stockton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie M. Stockton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie M. Stockton Obituary
Marie M. "Kelly" (Kahlenbeck) Stockton, 70, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center with family and friends by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Ernest P. Stockton. She is the loving mother of Ernest R. Stockton of Bellingham, the late Eric L. Stockton, and foster son Don Cadarette of Bellingham. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 28th at 7:00PM at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 5PM to 7PM prior to service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be sent to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome. com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -