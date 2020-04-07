Home

Marie Theresa Monty 93, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Van Buren, ME, she had been a Peninsula resident since 1994 where she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was active in the Ladies of St. Joseph. She worked as a Typesetter/Proofreader for the Milford Daily News for many years and then as a Medical Transcriptionist at the Milford Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward Monty; survivors include her daughters, Karen Bushnell and Diane Stoskopf; six grandchildren; and also four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Monty shall be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Marys Cemetery in Milford, MA in a private service and public services will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.rhaydensmith.com for updates.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020
