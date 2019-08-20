|
Marilyn C. (Goss) Rogers, 75, of Mendon passed away on Sat., August 17, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Stanley B. Rogers. Mrs. Rogers had been a hairdresser at the former Nells Beauty Shop and previously at Arlenes Beauty Shop both in Hopedale for 30 years. Marilyn was born Sept. 12, 1943 in Milford the daughter of the late Edward C. and Margaret M. (Reilly) Goss and had been a lifelong resident of Mendon. She was a member of the first graduating class of Nipmuc High School in Mendon and the former David Hale Fanning Beauty School in Worcester. Marilyn enjoyed reading, visiting Maine and Newport, and traveling to Walt Disney World with her family. She loved spending time with Stan, her children, and playing with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband Stanley of 54 years, she is survived by her son, James E. and his wife Michelle Rogers of Uxbridge, two daughters Sherry M. and her husband Reid Rhodes of Mendon and Tracy J. and her husband Brian Consigli also of Mendon, 7 grandchildren, Jessica Rogers, Lauren Rogers, Courtney Rogers, James Rhodes, Griffin Consigli, Avery Consigli, and Eben Consigli. She is also survived by 3 nieces, a nephew and several cousins. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019