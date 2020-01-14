|
Marilyn Elizabeth (Perkins) Lewandowski, 82, of Blackstone, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Wellesley, she was the daughter of the late Anita (Sumner) and Paul Perkins. She was the wife of George Lewandowski of Blackstone, formerly of Hopkinton. Marilyn had a strong Christian faith who lived her life for Jesus. She was a loving homemaker who took pleasure in bird watching, taking long walks, singing around her home, reading and completing puzzles. She was always moving fast and especially enjoyed time spent with her niece, Lori Lussier and playing games with her grandchildren. Marilyn was involved with Meals on Wheels for many years and assisted the elderly at her local senior center. Besides her husband, Marilyn is survived by five children, Dana Meade and his wife, Leisa of Douglas, Melissa Wattu and her husband, Keith of Fort Mill, SC, Stephanie Lacker and her husband, Mitch of Dalton, MA, Donald Meade and his wife, Susan of Blackstone, and Andrea Schleyer and her husband, Russell of Millville. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Joyce Perkins of Ashland and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings, Paul Perkins and Virginia Calhoun and her husband, Alan. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe Street. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020