Marilyn H. Halsing, 90, of Mendon passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving daughter and two grandchildren. She was born in Milford; daughter of the late Gunvald and Hildur (Nyholm) Halsing. She was raised and educated in Mendon and was a graduate of Mendon Hight School, class of 1947. For many years she was a teacher at the Stall Brook School in Bellingham. The Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St. Milford is assisting the family with arrangements. To read the entire obituary go to www.watsoncolonialfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 13, 2020