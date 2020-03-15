|
Marilyn R. (Biller) Spiegelman, of Milford, entered into rest on March 13, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Joel M. Spiegelman. Devoted mother of Eric Spiegelman and his wife, Tara. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Kevin and Jason. Funeral services at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., Brookline, on Sunday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m. Memorial observance at the home of Eric and Tara Spiegelman immediately following interment and continuing on Monday and Tuesday, 5 - 7 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyns memory may be made to a . stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020