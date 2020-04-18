|
Marina E. Borghi, 71, of Grafton, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from complications of COVID-19; She was the beloved mother to four children: son Joseph Barranco and his partner DeJon Phillips of Oakland, CA; son Mark Barranco and his wife Kristen with two grandsons Jacob and Tyler of Shrewsbury; daughter Tara and her husband Scott Hemingway with grandson Joshua of Charlton; and son John Barranco and his wife Tara with three grandchildren Lila, Phillip, and Meredith of Worcester. Marina was the dear sister of Richard Borghi and wife Carol of Webster, David Borghi and wife Dianne of Bonita Springs, FL, and Jeanne Licciardo of Spring, TX. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. Marina was born in Milford, MA to the late Louis and Marie (Greene) Borghi. She attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and St. Marys Central Catholic High School. She will be remembered as always being joyous, kind, and welcoming; she had a way about her that made you feel at ease. She took great joy in spending time with family at various celebrations and cookouts for special events, birthdays, or just to hang out. She was never happier than when she was spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Due to health concerns and restrictions on gatherings, there will be no funeral services at this time. A memorial mass and a celebration of her life will be held at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Marina.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020