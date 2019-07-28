|
Mario P. Sonny Tosti, 88, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in Milford, he was the son of the late Umberto and Maria (Andreola) Tosti. A former U.S. Army Korean War veteran, his retail career began at Jordan Marsh in Framingham, where he completed their Executive Training Program in 1957. He later became the manager of Anderson Little in Natick until his retirement in 1995. Following his retirement, he moved to Dennisport and opened the former Cafe e Dolce in Hyannis. He spent his retirement years down the Cape cooking for and entertaining his large family and many friends. One of Sonnys favorite pastimes was emceeing Milford School of Dances annual recital. He is survived by his daughter, Judith and her husband John Dagnese, of Milford, and his son Mark Tosti of Milford. Loving grandfather of Lauren Dagnese of Boston, and Alicia Tosti of Bethesda, MD. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the youngest of 12 children, and was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph, Umberto Jr., Eugene, Ottavo, Arthur, Rudolph, John and William Tosti, and his sisters Carmella Ianzito, Etta Birmingham, and Gemma Crosta. Visiting hours at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 9:30-11:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford, at 12 Noon. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Sonnys family would like to thank the staff at Atria Franklin, Milford Countryside, Beaumont of Westboro and Salmon VNA and Hospice for the loving care he received over the past several months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sonnys name may be made to: Salmon VNA & Hospice, 37 Birch Street, Milford, MA Attn: Anne Luippold, or the Mass General Cancer Center online at giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate. Checks can also be mailed to MGH Development Office, Attn: Carrie Powers, 125 Nashua Street, Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 For additional information, please visit www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 28, 2019