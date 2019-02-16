Home

Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
Marion C. Mie Bjork, 83, a longtime Upton resident and former North Grafton resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019, in the Largo Medical Center in Largo, FL. She was the wife of the late Donald Richard Ramsey, Sr. who died in 1964. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, are incomplete at this time. Her complete obituary will appear in an edition of the Milford Daily Newspaper next week. www.williamspedersen.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019
