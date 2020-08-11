1/
Marion E. Shangraw
Marion E. (Hogarth) Shangraw, passed away at home following a period of declining health on Wednesday, August 5th, two weeks shy of her 99th birthday. She was born in West Wrentham, MA, the daughter of Walter J. and Helen Hogarth. She was a member of the first graduating class of Bellingham High School in 1939, having spent her first three years at Franklin High School. She graduated from Milford Hospital School of Nursing in 1943, and during her nursing career worked at Woonsocket Hospital (R.I.), did private duty nursing, and for twenty-two years cared for the residents of Franklin working for the Franklin Board of Health and the Visiting Nurse Associations of Franklin and of the Milford-Northbridge Area. She was for 53 years the wife of the late Lenard Shangraw of Franklin. She was also the sister of the late Walter J. Hogarth, Jr. She is survived by also her son, Steven Shangraw of Mendon, and his wife, Bernice; her son Brian Shangraw of New Gloucester, ME, and his fianc, RuthAnn Ray; her daughter, Gail Perry of Milford and her husband, Bill; and her daughter, Amy Ricci of Harrisville, RI. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Casey. Due to Covid-19, a graveside service will be limited to immediate family. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
