Marion "Mary" (D'Amelio) Ferioli 98, of Franklin, died peacefully, Thursday December 5, 2019 at Cedarwood Gardens Nursing Center in Franklin, following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Louis F. Ferioli, who died in 2011. Born January 15, 1921, in Attleboro, a daughter of the late Alfred and Theresa (Fontaine) D'Amelio, she was a longtime resident of Franklin. She was raised and educated in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School. Marion was a former machinist for the Black & Decker Company of Medway. Mary was devoted to her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and reading. She is survived by a son, Robert L. Ferioli and his wife Barbara of Franklin, a brother Anthony D'Amelio of Franklin, a sister Josephine Coughlin of Brighton, her grandchildren, Jennifer Jones and her companion Scott, Amy Smyth and her husband Thomas, Julie Bligh and her husband Josh Katie Kastanek and her husband Chris and 6 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Alfred "Ouchie" D'Amelio, Eleanor DiBenedetto, Gloria Cashorali and Jean D'Amelio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Tuesday, Dec. 10th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin will be held privately. Calling hours are Tuesday from 9 -11a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Shriners International, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Guest book/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
