Marion L Giardini of Framingham, passed away on May 16, 2020. She had been a resident of Oak Knoll Healthcare Center since 2015. She was the wife of the late Renato Giardini, who passed away in 2005. She leaves a son, Donald Giardini and his wife Sharon of Port Charlotte FL, a granddaughter, Michelle Coscia and her husband Michael of Frankin, a grandson, Greg Giardini of Franklin, two great grandchildren, Paul and Adam Coscia, a nephew, Ronald Zwicker of Framingham and two nieces, Nancy Zwicker of Ravensdale, WA. and Diane Healey and her husband Phillip of Hopinton. She was also the aunt of the late Nancy Porier of Milford, who passed away in 2016. Marion was born in Lexington on July 16, 1925 to Freeman and Hazel (Joudrey) Weilant. She was the sister of the late Elaine Zwicker of Natick, who passed in 2015. She worked at Baker Nail Factory in Framingham for twentytwo years and also TJ Maxx in Natick for thirteen years. She enjoyed trips to Maine every year with her family for her favorite lobster roll. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her great grandchildren. She was a member to St Paul's Episcopal Church in Natick for many years. Due to COVID-19, Funeral services will be private at the Norton Funeral Home in Framingham. Her final resting place will be at Dell Park Cemetery in Natick with her husband, Renato. In lieu of flowers, she has requested donations be sent in her memory to St Paul's Episcopal Church, 39 East Central St, Natick, MA. 01760. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 18, 2020