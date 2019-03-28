|
Marjorie H. "Marje" (Carroll) Pasquantonio, 90 of Franklin, and formerly of Burlington and Roslindale, passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones at the Blaire House in Milford, on Tuesday March 26, 2019. Marje born on May 23, 1928 in Burlington, MA, to Tom Carroll and Helen Kelley, is survived by her daughter, Karla Sweeney of Bellingham, her son-in-law Edward Sweeney of Franklin, a daughter, Melissa Powell and her husband Benjamin Powell of Clermont, Florida. Also leaving behind two grandchildren, Adele Sweeney of Watertown, and Nora Sweeney of Franklin, a cousin Gina and husband Jim Blood of Waterville, Vermont. Marje was married to the late Barney Pasquantonio for 43 years. Marje was employed and retired from Star Market and worked at the Franklin location for several years. Marje enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her husband and their many friends celebrating life to the fullest. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Saturday March 30th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 4-7PM. Our family would like to thank all the employees at the Blaire House for their loving care and support during Marjories stay. A very special thanks to her roommate Deb for being such a wonderful friend and caring person towards Marje. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 220 N Main St. #104 Natick, MA 01760. Guestbook / directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019