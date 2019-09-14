|
Mark Atwood Pinky Pinkham, 63, of Unity, New Hampshire died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home. Born in Boston on March 9, 1956, he was the son of the late Jeanne (Ball) Pinkham and Samuel Atwood Pinkham. Mark graduated from Norfolk County Agricultural High School and then attended University of Nebraska receiving his Associates Degree. Mark liked all things outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting, riding ski mobiles and, in his youth, skating and swimming. He bought his initial motorcycle at sixteen and it became the first of many. From his teen years onward he could, and would, tear apart and rebuild any machine held to gather with nuts and bolts. This became a prelude to his profession as a mechanic. In his adult years Mark always seemed to have a car or motorcycle project under way - or two - or three. Mark was a great cook and enjoyed doing pig roasts for gatherings with friends. He enjoyed many long term friendships. With his adventures taking him across the country, more often than not on his Harley, that circle grew every year. He married his long time love and soul mate Mary Rivard with 18 years of marriage and an everlasting friendship. He is survived by his family; sister Stephanie (Pinkham) Ryan and her husband John Ryan, brother, Richard Pinkham, sister, Julie Pinkham; her husband Tom Breslin and their son Lito (Pinkham) Breslin, and last but not least his beloved dog Jazz. Brother, Husband, friend and co-worker - Marks passing is too soon and too sudden but his presence and memory is indelible. We invite friends to join us to wish him well on his next journey where well see him again. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, September 19th from 4pm to 7pm in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com). Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 20th at 10am at Evergreen Cemetery on Cottage Street in Medway. Those attending the burial service are welcome to join the ride on two or four wheels - your choice from the funeral home to the Cemetery on Friday morning. Immediately following the burial, friends and family are welcome to join us at the Franklin Elks Lodge at 1077 Pond Street in Franklin, MA 02038 for a bite to eat, something to drink and plenty of laughs over Pinky stories. In lieu of flowers, we suggest three organizations that Mark would appreciate any donations you could give in his memory, suggested sites are; , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka Kansas 66675-8517; American Humane, 1400 16th St. Northwest, Suite 360, Washington D.C. 20036; Moose Lodge, Newport, NH 03773 - donations in memory of Mark Pinky Pinkham.
