Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Marlene B. Breton

Marlene B. Breton Obituary
Marlene B. (DeCoster) Breton, 56, of Milford, where she has lived for 19 years, passed away on Thusday, March 7, 2019, following a long illness at the U Mass Medical Center in Worcester. She was the wife of 34 years to George C. Breton. Born in Norwood, she was the daughter of Elfrida (Haberl) DeCoster of Franklin, and the late Frank R. DeCoster. She was raised in Franklin and educated in the Franklin Schools. Marlene loved her cats, wildlife, and gardening. She was the mother of the late Timothy J. Breton, who passed in 2002, and Scott J. Breton, who passed in 2016. Sister of Frank DeCoster of NC, Peter DeCoster of NC, and Rosemarie DeCoster of Franklin. Services will be private, at the convenience of the family, and are under the direction of the Consigli- Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford, MA 01757. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
