Martha Patience (Merrill) Wadleigh, who dedicated her life to her family and was a longtime resident of Wrentham, MA passed away Friday April 26th, at 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul George Wadleigh. She is survived by her five children, Thomas Wadleigh and his wife Faith, Gregory Wadleigh and his wife Nancy, Kathleen Vaccari and her husband Jack, Philip Wadleigh and his wife Pat, and Edith Naylor and her husband Donald. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Martha was the sister of the late Ruth Kimball, Frank Merrill and Arthur Merrill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Wednesday May 1st, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Fran- klin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. at 10AM. Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Calling hours are Tuesday Apr. 30th, from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019