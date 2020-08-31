Mary A. (Alberto) Ciaramicoli, 93, of Milford, passed away August 29, 2020 at Countryside Healthcare in Milford. She was the wife of the late Philip J. Ciaramicoli Sr. who passed away in 1992. They were married for 42 years. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Frank and Julia (Gala) Alberto and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of Milford High School class of 1944. Mary retired in 1999 from the former Barney Coal Company in Milford where she was employed as an office manager and bookkeeper for 54 years. Mary was a devout communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and was an active member and volunteer at the Milford Senior Center. Marys greatest joy in life was being with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed her summers on Cape Cod with family and was a fixture at her grandchildrens athletic events and school programs. She enjoyed playing bingo and watching the Red Sox and the Patriots. She is survived by her children Philip J. Ciaramicoli Jr. and his wife Gayle of Milford, and Jean Fitzpatrick and her husband Mark of Milford; her sister Gloria DePaolo of Hopedale; her sister-in-law Barbara Alberto of Farmington, CT; her five grandchildren: Laura Ingemi and her husband Joshua of Milford, Lynne Nicholas and her husband Donald of Medfield, Brian Ciaramicoli of Hopkinton, Kelsey DaSilva and her husband Vito of Milford, and Michala Fitzpatrick and her fiance Dan Aloia of Scarsdale, NY; her five great grandchildren: Olivia, Alexa, and Juliana Ingemi, and Avery and Philip Nicholas; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her seven brothers Joseph, Michael, Louis, Frederick, Guido, Mario, and Frank Alberto. Calling hours will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 2, at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral home at 46 Water St. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at 5 East Main St. in Milford. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Social distancing protocols and use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish or to the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation (foundation. milfordregional.org/donate/
