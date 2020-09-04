1/
Mary A. Patton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Agnes (Seeley) Patton, 90, formerly of Hopedale passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the wife of the late James H. Patton, Sr. who died in 2012. Mary was born Sept. 13, 1929 in Newton the daughter of the late Charles and Lena E. (Degen) Seeley. She had been a resident of Hopedale for over 20 years and had previously lived in Millville and Bellingham. Mary dedicated her life to her family and cherished time spent with loved ones and her extended family in Fitchurg. She possessed a strong faith and was devoted to her parish at Sacred Heart Church of Hopedale. Mary and her husband enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and enjoyed fellowship with their Knights of Columbus friends through the years. Mrs. Patton is survived by her children, James H. and his wife Paula Patton, Jr. of N. Smithfield, RI, Donna A. Patton Gee and her husband Barry of W. Bridgewater, Nancy M. Patton of Medway and Cheryl E. Patton of Millis; a daughter-in-law, Lynne Patton of Hopedale, her sister Bernice and her husband Paul Groppi of Hanover, 8 grandchildren, Emily, Kimberly, Lena, Mary, Charles, Mya, Dylan, and Cole and 1 great-granddaughter, Kyleigh and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her son Charles E. Patton. Visiting hours will be held on Wed., Sept 9, 2020 from 9:30 | 11 AM in Sacred Heart Church of Hopedale, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in the church. Burial will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Please omit flowers and memorial donations in Marys memory may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice at Amedisys Co., 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, MA 01801. Face masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church of Hopedale
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church of Hopedale
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved