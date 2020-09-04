Mary Agnes (Seeley) Patton, 90, formerly of Hopedale passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the wife of the late James H. Patton, Sr. who died in 2012. Mary was born Sept. 13, 1929 in Newton the daughter of the late Charles and Lena E. (Degen) Seeley. She had been a resident of Hopedale for over 20 years and had previously lived in Millville and Bellingham. Mary dedicated her life to her family and cherished time spent with loved ones and her extended family in Fitchurg. She possessed a strong faith and was devoted to her parish at Sacred Heart Church of Hopedale. Mary and her husband enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and enjoyed fellowship with their Knights of Columbus friends through the years. Mrs. Patton is survived by her children, James H. and his wife Paula Patton, Jr. of N. Smithfield, RI, Donna A. Patton Gee and her husband Barry of W. Bridgewater, Nancy M. Patton of Medway and Cheryl E. Patton of Millis; a daughter-in-law, Lynne Patton of Hopedale, her sister Bernice and her husband Paul Groppi of Hanover, 8 grandchildren, Emily, Kimberly, Lena, Mary, Charles, Mya, Dylan, and Cole and 1 great-granddaughter, Kyleigh and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her son Charles E. Patton. Visiting hours will be held on Wed., Sept 9, 2020 from 9:30 | 11 AM in Sacred Heart Church of Hopedale, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in the church. Burial will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Please omit flowers and memorial donations in Marys memory may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice at Amedisys Co., 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, MA 01801. Face masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com