Mary A. (Porzio) Villani of Milford passed away peacefully at the Oakdale skilled nursing facility in West Boylston, MA, on June 28, 2019, at the age of 95. Born in Milford on February 26, 1924, the second child of Giovanni and Teresa Porzio, she was predeceased by her brother Baldasaro, killed in action in Belgium during WWII, and her sister Florence, who passed away in 2013. She was married for sixty years to Domenic J. Villani, until his death in 2007 at the age of 83. A lifelong resident of Milford, Mary attended public schools, graduating from Milford High School in 1942. As an adult she worked at several companies in the Milford region, including the Archer Rubber Company and the Kartiganer Hat Corporation, and retired from Framingham State University, where she served for many years as a laboratory assistant in the Food and Nutrition program. She was fond of home design, decorating and entertaining, always with an eye for a bargain. She took pride and pleasure in graciously hosting family and friends at holidays, anniversaries and special events. Travel and sightseeing in the United States, Canada and Europe, were special pleasures for her, especially when it meant visiting her daughter Teresa and grandson Daniel in Siena, Italy. In her retirement, she was a regular visitor to the Milford Senior Center and an active participant in its travel and recreational programs. She was especially fond of playing Mahjong with friends, both at the senior center at home, as often as possible. Mary is survived by her children, Paul Villani and his wife Jean Fater, of Northampton, MA, Donald Villani and his fianc Janice Herrin, of Princeton, MA, and Teresa Villani of Siena, Italy, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Marys funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 at the Saint Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on the evening of Friday, July 5, from 4-8 p.m. Marys family thanks the staff at Oakdale for the considerate care and kind treatment she received during her stay. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milford Senior Center can be made in Marys name.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 2, 2019