Mary Ann (Benjamin) Desena, 84, of Hampstead, NH, widow of Leonard Desena, passed away Wednesday (October 23, 2019) in New Hampshire. Born in New Britain, Mary Ann was a former Newington resident moving to New Hampshire in 2013. Mary Ann and her family were also former Milford, MA residents. A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1953 and the New Britain General Hospital School of Nursing, she was a Registered Nurse and helped open the hospital in McAllen, Texas as well as serving at several other locations. Mary Ann was a member of St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East in New Britain; and was Chairman of the Milford, MA Public Library Committee. She enjoyed growing up with her cousins, who were like siblings to her, and remained close to them her whole life. Surviving are two sons, Dr. Matthew Desena and his wife Erika of Hampstead, NH; and Michael Desena of Aberdeen, MD; seven grandchildren, Christopher Desena, Elizabeth Desena, Ben Desena, Jayson Clohecy, Rachel Desena, Joshua Clohecy and Elise Clohecy; niece, Debbie Vitale, and nephews, Jonathan Vitale, and Robert Desena. Besides her husband Leonard, she was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Vitale. Funeral Services will be held Monday 1 PM at St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East, 120 Cabot Street, New Britain. Calling hours will be held Monday from noon until of the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019