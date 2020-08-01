Mary Ann E. (Johnson) Foster, 72, of Franklin, MA; formerly of Plainville and North Attleboro, MA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, MA after being stricken ill at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Alan G. Foster to whom she was married on October 26, 1968. Born in Attleboro, MA on November 4, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Johnson and the late H. Gertrude (McGovern) Johnson. She was raised and educated in North Attleboro and was a member of the first graduating class of Bishop Feehan High School in 1965 where she was the head cheerleader. Mary Ann worked as an administrative assistant for the North Attleboro School Department having spent 15 years at North Attleboro Middle School. A resident of Franklin, MA for the past 8 years she previously resided in Plainville for more than 30 years having moved to that community from her native North Attleboro. She was a woman of spiritual and religious convictions and had attended the former St. Mary Church in North Attleboro, St. Martha Parish in Plainville where she taught CCD classes and St. Mary Church in Wrentham. Although her life was surrounded in the company of family and friends creating memories to cherish, she found time to volunteer. Mary Ann was a volunteer at New Hope, Inc. in Attleboro for many years and at the Hyman Fine Elementary School kindergarten program in Attleboro. She enjoyed the yoga classes and time spent at the Franklin Senior Center. One of her favorite pastimes was attending the sporting events of her children and, in later years, her grandchildren. She was an ardent fan of the New England Patriots. In addition to her husband of almost 52 years, she leaves three children: Derith "Derry" Foster and her companion, Daniel J. Nolan, of Northbridge, MA; Gregory Alan Foster and his wife, Jaime C. (Costello) Foster, of Plainville and Alan Lawrence Foster and also his wife, Amy M. (Sparks) Foster of Attleboro; four cherished grandchildren: Katie and Benjamin Foster both of Plainville and Alan Jerry "A.J." and Abigail M. Foster both of Attleboro; two sisters: Patricia Pothier of Stratham, NH and Eileen Murphy and her husband, John M. Murphy of Dennis, MA; a brother: Lawrence P. Johnson and his wife, Marykate (Barch) Johnson of Dennis, MA, nieces, nephews, cousins and several extended family members including her husbands family. With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of facemasks, family and friends are cordially invited to honor Mary Ann by attending Visitation in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish - St. Mary, Park Street, North Attleboro. Livestreaming of the funeral Mass will be available, and logon and access information will be provided at visitation. Burial will be private in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, Attleboro Falls, MA. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary Anns name may be made to New Hope, Inc., 140 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200