|
|
Mary Ann (Maietta) Guido, 89, of Milford passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Nicholas L. Guido who passed away in 2003. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Emilio and Marianina (Ferrucci) Maietta and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1947. Mrs. Guido retired in 1995 from the former Volpe Tool and Die in Milford where she was employed as a bookkeeper. She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and a member of the Sacred Heart Womens Club. She is survived by her two daughters, Lauri Ann and her husband Richard Haynes and Cindy Ann and her husband George Creely all of Milford, four grandchildren, Jessica and her husband Michael Geoffroy, Richard Haynes and his wife Tanya, Nicholas Creely and Joshua Creely, four great-grandchildren, Cody Geoffroy, Cali Geoffroy, Cameron Haynes and Cayleigh Haynes, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Louis Maietta, Arthur Maietta, Peter Maietta, and her sister Lucy Gillan. The funeral will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli- Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 7 East Main St. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery of Medway Rd in Milford. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Countryside Healthcare Center activities Fund 1 Countryside Dr. Milford MA 01757 Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019