Mary Mania (Germagian) Belanger, 87, of Milford, passed away on Monday February 11th, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge MA after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She passed peacefully with her beloved children at her side. In the days leading up to her passing, family and friends surrounded her with love and expressions of gratitude for the many special memories she would leave behind. The nursing and hospice staff provided Mary with love, friendship, compassion throughout her time at the nursing home and warmly responded to her end of life needs. Born in Newton, MA and raised at the Prospect Heights of Milford, MA. Mary was the daughter of the late Rose and Haratoun Harry Germagian, both Armenian immigrants who raised a loving family of seven children. She was self-described as a happy child and loved her parents dearly, for whom she cared for with her sisters, until their passing. She is predeceased by both parents and her brothers and sisters, with exception of one brother. Mary graduated from Milford High School in 1949 and shortly after married Matthew Chiccarelli also of Milford and started a family of two children before his untimely death at 27 years old. Mary later remarried and is predeceased by her husband Edmund Belanger of Uxbridge and her step-son Mickey Belanger also of Uxbridge. She worked for years at the Economy Dry Cleaners and retired from Data General. She spent her life devoted to her family and faith. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for others. She took great joy in caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was referred to by so many as Gram even to those who were not her grandchildren. Mary was well known for her beautiful smile and kind spirit. She was accepting of others, generous, forgiving and most affectionate. Our family feels her loss deeply, but without regret because of all the wonderful memories our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend gave to us over her lifetime of love, compassion and devotion. Mary is survived by her loving children, Angela Chiccarelli Carter of Northbridge and Robert Chiccarelli and his wife Cathy Chiccarelli of North Smithfield, RI; one brother Humphrey Germagian of Kingston, TN; and her living legacy of 11 grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home located at 46 Water St., Milford MA. Calling hours are from 10 am -12 noon. A church service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Milford will be held at 12:30 pm followed by a luncheon upstairs in the fellowship hall. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting items at the celebration of life services, to be donated to the Peace Closet at the Beaumont Nursing Home of Northbridge. The Peace Closet provides purposeful items that offer comfort and care to end of life residents at the nursing home. Suggested items include but not limited to bed sheets sets (twin) that are made of calming and soothing patterns and fabric, soft light weight blankets, calming scented lotions and powders, neck pillows, womens night gowns, and mens pajamas. A box will be provided for you to leave items and the family will bring them to the nursing home in honor of Gram Mary Belanger.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019