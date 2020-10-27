Mary C. (Ghelli) Mahalick of Spring, TX , formerly of Milford, passed away October 15, 2020 after a long illness. She was born July 18, 1930 in Milford the daughter of the late Peter and Sarah "Sadie" Ghelli. She attended Milford public schools graduating in 1948. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening and crossword puzzles. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward R. Mahalick who died in 1968. She is survived by her children, Bonnie (James) Berkman, Lori Barlow, and Dean Mahalick (Neide dos Reis). She also leaves 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Mary will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to Friends For Life, a no kill animal shelter. Friends For Life, 107 E. 22nd St., Houston, TX 77008. www.friends4life.org
.