Mary E. (Smith) Ford, 70, passed away June 5, 2020 at UMASS University Hospital in Worcester after 15 days in ICU following a lengthy illness. No CoVid. Mary Fords burial will be Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Hopedale Village Cemetery Mendon St. in Hopedale at 11am graveside. A Book of Memories with a more complete obituary or to leave a special message for Marys family is available online at: www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 13, 2020.