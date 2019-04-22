|
|
Mary E. (Coen) Lahar, 84, died Friday, April 19, while surrounded by her loving family, at Beau- mont Nursing and Skilled Rehab in Northbridge. She leaves her husband of 50 years, Richard A. Lahar, daughter Tara Bibeault and her husband Jeffrey, of Uxbridge, son John Lahar and his wife Alyssa, of Mendon, brother Matty Coen, of Peterborough, England, two sisters; Breda Richardson, of Sussex, England and Veronica Morgan, of Middlesex, England and five grandchildren; Brandon and Dylan Bibeault, Jack Matthew and Will Lahar. She was predeceased by her sister Ann Mulqueen. A daughter of John and Julia (Dunleavey) Coen, she was born in Galway, Ireland, April 13, 1935, and educated as a nurse in England. She came to the United States in 1966 as a contract nurse for the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain, where she worked for 35 years before retiring as nursing supervisor in 2003. She raised her child- ren in Bellingham, living there for 18 years before moving to Millis, where they spent 12 years. In 2004, she and her husband moved to Whitinsville to be closer to their family. Mary and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, South America and the Caribbean Islands; St. Martin was one of her favorite places to visit. She was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Church. Her greatest days were when she was with her son and daughter sitting at the table having tea and talking for hours. She was an avid reader and letter writer. Mrs. Lahar will be remem- bered as a selfless woman, always helping others before herself. She supported many charities and was a woman of great faith who prayed the rosary daily. Mrs. Lahar's Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, April 24, at 11AM, at Good Shepherd Church, Linwood. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge. A period of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30, at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St., Linwood, MA 01525. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019