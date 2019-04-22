Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
Linwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lahar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Lahar


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary E. Lahar Obituary
Mary E. (Coen) Lahar, 84, died Friday, April 19, while surrounded by her loving family, at Beau- mont Nursing and Skilled Rehab in Northbridge. She leaves her husband of 50 years, Richard A. Lahar, daughter Tara Bibeault and her husband Jeffrey, of Uxbridge, son John Lahar and his wife Alyssa, of Mendon, brother Matty Coen, of Peterborough, England, two sisters; Breda Richardson, of Sussex, England and Veronica Morgan, of Middlesex, England and five grandchildren; Brandon and Dylan Bibeault, Jack Matthew and Will Lahar. She was predeceased by her sister Ann Mulqueen. A daughter of John and Julia (Dunleavey) Coen, she was born in Galway, Ireland, April 13, 1935, and educated as a nurse in England. She came to the United States in 1966 as a contract nurse for the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain, where she worked for 35 years before retiring as nursing supervisor in 2003. She raised her child- ren in Bellingham, living there for 18 years before moving to Millis, where they spent 12 years. In 2004, she and her husband moved to Whitinsville to be closer to their family. Mary and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, South America and the Caribbean Islands; St. Martin was one of her favorite places to visit. She was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Church. Her greatest days were when she was with her son and daughter sitting at the table having tea and talking for hours. She was an avid reader and letter writer. Mrs. Lahar will be remem- bered as a selfless woman, always helping others before herself. She supported many charities and was a woman of great faith who prayed the rosary daily. Mrs. Lahar's Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, April 24, at 11AM, at Good Shepherd Church, Linwood. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge. A period of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30, at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St., Linwood, MA 01525. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Home
Download Now