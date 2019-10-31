|
Mary E. (Mahan) Mele, 62, of Medway died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. She was the beloved wife and high school sweetheart of Michael A. Mele since 1977. B orn in Milford on June 4, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Spavold) Mahan. Mary was a lifelong resident of Medway and graduated from Medway High School in 1975. In recent years Mary was a homemaker, but she had worked as a kitchen supervisor at the Medway Country Manor for many years. Mary especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Jennifer Clinton and her husband William of Bellingham, Michael Mele and his girlfriend Katie Morvan of Upton and Steph- anie Meiners and her husband Justin of Barre and four grandchildren, Madison and Daniel Clinton and Jacoby and Brayden Meiners. She is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Bullard of Medway and Judith Foley of Franklin, four brothers, Joseph Mahan of Wrentham, Thomas Mahan of Wilbraham, Timothy Mahan of Groton and Michael Mahan of Medway, many nieces and nephews, and her mother-in-law Margerite Mele of Medway.. A celebration of Marys life will be held at the Franklin Elks Club, 1077 Pond Street in Franklin on Friday, Nov.8 from 5 - 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made in Marys memory to a charity of ones life. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019